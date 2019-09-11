Schafer, Dennis A.

Schafer, Dennis A. September 8, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Dr. Lewis A and Twila Schafer; brother Rodney Schafer; in-laws, Charles S. and Catherine Monico. Survived by wife, Kathy (Monico) Schafer; sister-in-law, Mary Jane (Gary) Herron, brothers-in-law, Chuck (Kathy) Monico and Jerry (Kathy) Monico; nephews, Chuck (Marlo) Monico, Tony Monico, Greg (Rachael) Monico; nieces, Lisa (Joe) Kalamaja, Catherine (Brian) Johnson, Andrea Monico, Michelle (Dave) Maher, Christine (Greg) Nelson; great nieces and nephews, Michael, Charles, Christian, Marissa, Carmella, Brayden, Bradley, Sara, Erin, James, Noah, Isabelle, Samuel, Elijah, Miles and Natalie. VISITATION begins Friday, 4pm, with a Wake Service at 6:30pm at the Mortuary. FUNERAL: Saturday, 10am, St. Bernadette Catholic Church. Interment: St. Mary Magdalene Cemetery. Memorials to Gross Catholic High School or St. Bernadette Church. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.