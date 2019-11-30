Schadendorf, Mary Ellen March 4, 1949 - November 27, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Paul and Edith Ackerson; brother, Tim Ackerson. Survived by husband, Michael Schadendorf; children, Jennifer (Jason) Valandra and Steven Schadendorf (Atefeh Hosseini); grandchildren, Cameron, Edith and Tonya; sisters, Elaine DeBoer and Betty Ackerson; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. VISITATION with the family: Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, beginning at 5pm, followed by a Service at 7pm, at John A. Gentleman Mortuaries 72nd Street Chapel. Inurnment: Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Family will direct memorials. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

