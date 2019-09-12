Schab, Helen A. January 29, 1918 - September 6, 2019 Survived by her children, Larry Schab, Rose (Dave) Webster, Lorraine Ciurej; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; sisters: Liz, Ann, Dorothy and Madge. VISITATION: Thursday, 4-7pm, with a Wake Service at 5pm, at the mortuary. FUNERAL: Friday, 11am, St. Bernadette Catholic Church. Interment: St. John's Cemetery. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.