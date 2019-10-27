Scarpello, Geri Lynn (Dasovich)

Scarpello, Geri Lynn (Dasovich) April 2, 1964 - October 23, 2019 Preceded in death by her twin sister, Teri Lea Dasovich; parents, Frank and Patricia Dasovich; and step-mother, Carol Henderson. Survived by her husband, Rick Scarpello; children, Maria (Brian Devine), and Gina Scarpello; step-father, Jack Henderson; sisters, Gayla Dasovich (Boyd Lindquist), Lisa Bennett (Michael), Gina Gould (Jay), and Nicole Hanratty; brother, Michael Dasovich; as well as several cousins, nieces, nephews; and beloved dog, Kobe. Born in Escondido, CA Geri graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1982. She worked at Horseman's Park and was a devoted employee for 17 years. Geri was passionate about animals, loved traveling with her husband, hunting, fishing, and being with her family. Family will Rceive friends Tuesday, October 29th, from 5-7pm at West Center Chapel, with a 7pm Prayer Service. FUNERAL: Wednesday, October 30th, 10:30am, West Center Chapel. Entombment: Resurrection Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Nebraska Humane Society, Twinless Twins Support Group International, or the Open Door Mission. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

