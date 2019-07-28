Scanlon, Thomas J.

Scanlon, Thomas J. April 23, 1942 - July 21, 2019 Tom was born in County Kerry Ireland and immigrated to the United States. He joined the US Air Force in 1961, serving 20 years; and retired at the rank of Master Sergeant in 1981. Tom ran a family restaurant for several years before starting a career with Mutual of Omaha until he finally retired. Tom was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Anne; and grandson, Andrew. Tom is survived by his former wife, Joan; children, Barbara (Chris) and Anthony (Jennie); niece, Sheila; and three amazing grandchildren, Zachery (Ally), Brooklyn, and Morgan, who he loved very much. GRAVESIDE SERVICE with Military Honors on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 11am at Omaha National Cemetery. GOOD SHEPHERD FUNERAL HOME 4425 S. 24th St. | (402) 505-9260 | www.gsfuneral.com

TERRI DURHAM

Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace Francis Durham VFW District 10 Chaplain

