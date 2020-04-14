Scalzo, Frank A. February 9, 1942 - April 10, 2020 78 years old. Frank entered into eternal rest on Good Friday, April 10, 2020. He was born to Frank R. Scalzo and Lucille Gigliotti Scalzo on February 9, 1942. His parents preceded him in death. He is survived by a son, Mark Scalzo; and two daughters, Christina Scalzo and Danielle Scalzo (Casey). He is also survived by a brother, Joseph Scalzo (Joan); nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. Due to current conditions, Family SERVICES will be held on Thursday, April 16th. INTERMENT at Calvary Cemetery. A MEMORIAL MASS will be held at a later date at Holy Cross Catholic Church. Memorials are suggested to Holy Cross Catholic Church or to the family for Mass Intentions. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Frank Scalzo as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.