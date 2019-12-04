Scalise, Gabriele A. "George" August 9, 1930 - December 1, 2019 Preceded in death by wife, Immacolata; brother and sister-in-law, Paul and Rita Scalise; and brother-in-law, Antonio Leo. Survived by son, Frank; daughters, Maria Scalise Filippelli and Julie Rodriguez (Robert); special friend, Rose Salcedo; grandchildren: Francesca Filippelli, Nathan, Joe and Maddie Scalise, Sara and Gigi Rodriguez; sister-in-law, Anna Maria Leo; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Family will receive friends Thursday, December 5th from 5pm to 7pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by a VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, December 6th, 10am, St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church (3122 S. 74th St.). INTERMENT: Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

