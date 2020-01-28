Scaletta, Antonietta B. Age 102 Loving mother and grandmother. Survived by three children, nine grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren. FUNERAL: Thursday, January 30th, 11am, West Center Chapel with Visitation starting at 10am. Interment: Holy Sepulchre. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Antonietta Scaletta as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.