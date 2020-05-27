Sawyer, Jesse Jr.

Sawyer, Jesse Jr. Age 84 - May 17, 2020 Jesse Sawyer also known as "Chef Roy" to those who enjoyed his delicious cooking, went home to be with the Lord on May 17, 2020. He spent some years in California and then returned to Omaha NE in 1976 to be close to his family. Jesse was preceded in death by his parents Jesse Roye Sr. and Reverend Elida Mae Sawyer; brother, Reverend George Ray Sawyer; sister, Maxine Sawyer and daughter Kayla. He is survived by his sisters: Wiljaques Cook (Roland) and Tommie Wells; nephews: Von (Catherine) Cook, Count (Judy) Cook, Lindsey (Kina) DeBerry; nieces: Cynthia (Otis) McCullough, Christopher Rich, Toni Rich and Sherlyn Sawyer. There were also a host of cousins, grandnephews and nieces and his North 24th Street Church of God Family who he loved dearly. Private Funeral Service. THOMAS FUNERAL HOME 3920 N. 24th St. | 402-453-7111 | www.omahathomasfh.com

