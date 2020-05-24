Savvas, Joanna A. August 16, 1941 - May 15, 2020 Joanna was preceded in death by her parents, Angelo and Stella Frangoulis; siblings, Minas, Penelope (Jenkins) and James Frangoulis. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Lucy Frangoulis; nephews, Angelo (Theresa) and Louis Frangoulis; great-nephews and nieces: Johnathon (Ashley) Sudik, Taylor (Diana Oviedo-Ortiz) Frangoulis, Jamie (Zach Klein) Frangoulis and David Frangoulis; great-great-nephews and nieces, Armando Oviedo, Ariadne Frangoulis-Oviedo and Adric Frangoulis; and numerous other nephews, nieces and many friends; not to forget her two favorite felines, Sheldon and Furiosa. Events will be set at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials have been suggested to Papillion Manor. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

