Saunders, Robert L.

Saunders, Robert L. October 25, 1945 - February 9, 2020 Of Council Bluffs. Preceded by parents, Roy and Elizabeth M. "Bette" (Bunten) Saunders Jr. Bob worked for the Union Pacific Railroad for 30 years, Dillard's for 10 years, and Dodge Riverside Golf Course for 15 years. Survived by his wife, Judy Saunders, whom he married on April 24, 2004; daughter, Stacey (Michael) Centarri Jr. of Omaha; grandchildren, Abigail, Alexis and Michael Centarri III; stepson, Ryan (Sheri) Alt of York, NE; stepdaughter, Kelli (Bill) Anthony of Waukee, IA; step-grandchildren, Alyssa and Zach Alt, Braedon and Ethan Anthony; other family members and many friends. RECITATION OF THE ROSARY: Thursday, 6pm, followed by visitation with the family until 8pm, at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, 10am, at St. Peter's Catholic Church. Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will direct memorial contributions. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com

