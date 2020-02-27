Sasges, Ronald G. "Ron"

Sasges, Ronald G. "Ron" October 26, 1945 - February 24, 2020 Age 74, of Omaha. Survived by wife, Bets; daughters: Jamie Smith, Michelle Sasges, Michelle Reily, Carey Yale; sister, Janice (Max) Kurz; brothers, Larry, Duane (Marcie) Sasges; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. CELEBRATION OF RON'S LIFE: Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at 5pm, with family receiving friends one hour prior to the service, all at Braman Mortuary (72 St. Chapel). In lieu of flowers, memorials given to the family will be used in Ron's memory at a later date. For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com. BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171

