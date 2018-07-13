Sapikowski, Edward F. Jr. Age 67 Edward F. Sapikowski Jr. passed away on May 18, 2018 in Sun City West, AZ, after a battle with leukemia. Survived by three sisters, Kathi Rotella, Linda Rose Mary Zagozda; two children, Shawn Sapikowski, Phoenix; and Crista Sapikowski, Tuscon; four grandchildren.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.