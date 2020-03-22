Santee, Gregory L.

Santee, Gregory L. December 20, 1952 - March 19, 2020 Age 67. Preceded in death by parents, Henry and Rosalie Santee. Survived by siblings, Jeff (Linda) Santee, Connie Czapiewski, Jan (Doug) Schrawger, Lori Santee, Scott Santee, and Mike (Terri) Santee; and many loving cousins, aunts, other family and friends. Memorials to a charity of your choice. VISITATION: Tuesday, March 24, from 12Noon-6pm at Roeder Mortuary 4932 Ames Avenue. Private Family Burial the following day. ROEDER MORTUARY - Ames Chapel 4932 Ames Ave. 402-453-5600 | www.RoederMortuary.com

