Saner, Peter P. August 25, 1946 - March 6, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Paul and Enza; and brothers; Mike, Pat, and Billy. Survived by sister, Irene Boyle (Duffy); brother, Tony Saner (Joyce); and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Services and interment will be private. KREMER FUNERAL HOME 6302 Maple Street | (402) 553-3155 | kremerfuneralhome.com

