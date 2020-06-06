Sandoz, Downey James "Jim" Age 74 - June 4, 2020 Of Council Bluffs, IA; formerly Omaha, NE. Survivors include his daughter, Kristen (Jay) Kirwan, and their children, Kate and Will, all of Glenwood, IA. There will be no Services or Visitation. Interment at a later date. Memorials may be directed to Daniel J. Gross Catholic High School; 7700 S. 43rd St., Bellevue, NE 68147. PETERSON MORTUARY 212 S. Locust, Glenwood, IA (712) 527-4805 | www.petersonmortuaryinc.com

