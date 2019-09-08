Sandin, Anne (Bergman)

Sandin, Anne (Bergman) January 29, 1931 - August 26, 2019 Age 88, of Lincoln, NE. She was born in Holdrege on January 29, 1931 to Elmer and Edna (Urbom) Bergman. A graduate of Loomis High School, she served as Deputy County Treasurer of Phelps County. In 1954 she married B.E. "Bud" Sandin. She is survived by her husband, Bud; children, Alissa, Liana (David Burken), and Christopher (Julie); and two grandsons, all of Lincoln; a sister, Arlis Wells of Holdrege, and a host of relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Helen Emmitt and Allene Soshea; and son-in-law, Pearle F. Finigan. Anne was a longtime Holdrege resident and member of Bethel Lutheran Church. In 1974, the family moved to Lincoln. She was a member of First Lutheran Church. She was an artist, and her creations remain to exemplify her beautiful spirit. A MEMORIAL SERVICE with Inurnment will be held Saturday, September 21, at 11am at First Lutheran Church, 1551 S. 70th, Lincoln, NE. A lunch will follow at the Church. Condolences can be left at aspenaftercare.com

