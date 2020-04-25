Sanders, Kay Karlene (Crandall) September 28, 1942 - April 4, 2020 Kay was loved and well liked by many. She worked and retired from Wells Forgo Bank. Kay was the oldest of five and graduated from South High. She had one child Clay Sanders and four grandkids all residing in North Carolina. She was my sister and most of all my best friend, she will be deeply missed. Our Sunday dinners won't be the same without you there.

To plant a tree in memory of Kay Sanders as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.