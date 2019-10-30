Sanders, Claude E.

Sanders, Claude E. Age 87 - October 21, 2019 Survived by wife, Johnnie L. Sanders; daughter, Tracey Donaldson; 4 brothers, Louis, Randolph, Amos, and Willis Sanders; sister, Lu Etta Sanders; 6 step-children, Matthew Vinston, Jr., Bridget, Charles, Glenette and Dana Vinson, Elaine Hardy; grandchildren, great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives. SERVICES: 11am Thursday, Cathedral of Love Church, 2816 Ames Ave. THOMAS FUNERAL HOME 3920 N. 24th St. 402-453-7111 | www.omahathomasfh.com

