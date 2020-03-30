Sanders, Beverly June 9, 1918 - March 28, 2020 Beverly Sanders, age 101, passed away at Hillcrest Health Center, Bellevue, NE on March 28, 2020. Beverly will be remembered for her energy, laughter, fun times with friends and family, her love of travel, socializing and her dogs which were her constant companions. She was born on June 9, 1918 in Clinton, IL to Arvin and Mae Best. She married Dean Thompson in 1940 and raised one son Dean in Milan, IL. She worked as a reflexologist for many years, retiring in 1978. Her husband Dean passed away in 1973. In 1974 she married George Sanders and lived in Mission, TX until he passed away in 1993. Afterwards she moved to Omaha to be closer to family. Her son Dean passed away in 2014. She is survived by three grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; six nephews; and two nieces. Per her request there will be No Services. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

