Sanderhoff, Robert G. Jul 13, 1946 - Jul 7, 2018 Survived by loving wife, Carol Sanderhoff; daughters, Amy (Mark Ackerman) Sanderhoff, Elizabeth (Jim) Eckley; granddaughter, Stephani; great-granddaughter, Rozylann; brother, John W. Sanderhoff; sister, Marilyn Swanson; other relatives and many friends. SERVICES: 10:30am Friday, July 13, at Forest Lawn. Inurnment at a later date at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Nebraska Humane Society or Nebraska Adaptive Sports. Forest Lawn Funeral Home and Cemetery 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd. 451-1000 www.forestlawnomaha.com

