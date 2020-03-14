Sand, Sarah A. (Benes) May 20, 1988 - March 10, 2020 Of Omaha. Survived by husband, John; puppies, Emil, Kali, Yonah; parents, Duane and Deb Benes; siblings: Tony (Vicki), Jake (Angie), Krystal, Lucas, Annie; grandmother, Dorothy Benes; father- and mother-in-law, Steve and Gina; aunts, uncles, niece, nephews, cousins, and friends. VISITATION: Sunday, 3-5pm, with Rosary 5pm, at St. Patrick Catholic Church. FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, 10am, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 508 Angus St., Gretna. Interment: Holy Sepulchre Cemetery Gretna. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Mystery Code Society where Sarah was a board member and volunteer. The Mystery Code Society's mission is to champion gender equity in tech through beginner and intermediate coding education for people of marginalized genders. (https://mysterycodesociety.com/) ROEDER MORTUARY - Gretna Chapel 11710 Standing Stone Dr. | 402-332-0090 | RoederMortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Sarah Sand as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.