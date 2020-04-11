Sanchez, Louis B. February 3, 1952 - April 8, 2020 Preceded in death by wife, Cynthia and son, Patrick David. Survived by children: Christopher Sanchez (Christine), Kimberly Sanchez and Sean Sanchez (Katie Driscoll); grandchildren: Ryan, Allison and Luella. VISITATION following CDC Guidelines: Monday, April 13th from 4pm to 7pm, at the West Center Chapel. Family MEMORIAL SERVICE: Tuesday, April 14th, 1:30pm, West Center Chapel. INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Nebraska Humane Society. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, go to our website and click the View Live Cast button on our homepage. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

