Sanchez, Jorge Luis "George" May 26, 1958 - Jul 23, 2018 Jorge "George" Luis Sanchez passed peacefully on July 23, 2018. Preceded in death by parents, Petra and Encarnacion Sanchez; sister, Rose Sanchez. Survived by wife, Rita Sanchez; son, Antonio Sanchez; brothers, Conception (Karen), Manuel (Geri), and Richard (Bobby); sisters: Maria (Tim), Manuela, Bubbles (Victor), Lucy (Shorty), Stella, and Olivia; stepchildren: Ricky, Tina, Teresa, Antoinette, and Nichole; numerous nephews and nieces; cousins; many friends. He will be missed by all. PRIVATE FAMILY SERVICES. HEAFEY-HOFFMNANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, VINTON STREET CHAPEL 2466 S.16th St. 402-346-1144 www.heafeyheafey.com

