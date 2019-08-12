Sanchez, Ignacio "Papo" P., Sr. Age 87 Preceded in death by his wife, Celia; many brothers and sisters; and grandson, Benito. Survived by his sons, Ignacio "Nacho" Jr. (Juliana), Ruben (Cathy), and Paul (Lisa) Sanchez; his daughter, Rebecca "Becky" Becerra; and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and one great-great grandson. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday at 10am at St. Gerald Catholic Church (9602 Q St.). VISITATION: Tuesday from 4-7pm, with 7pm ROSARY, all at the Funeral Home. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" St. 402-731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

