Samulcek, Joey December 17, 1981 - March 22, 2020 Joey Samulcek, age 38, loving son and brother, passed away peacefully in hospice in Mesa, AZ on March 22nd after dealing with brain cancer for several years. Preceded in death by his mother, Karen, who recently passed last July, also of cancer. He is survived by father, Jerry; and sister, Holly; both of Mesa, AZ; aunts and uncles: Cheryl Bartek of Omaha; Barry and Pam Samulcek of Kansas City, MO; Sandy and Dick Eichman of Omaha, many cousins and loving friends, and his four-legged daily companion, all who will miss this gentle, loving soul. A private family service will be held in Mesa, AZ.

