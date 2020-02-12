Samuelson, Donna Rae Age 71 Preceded in death by parents, Ray and Lucille Cooley. Survived by husband, David Samuelson; daughter, Denice (Dan) Czarnecki; son, David (Danielle) Samuelson Jr.; four grandchildren, RaeAnn and Will Czarnecki, Erik and Sophie Samuelson; sister, Pat (Hank) Meinke. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, 10am, Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Chapel. VISITATION will be Thursday, 4-7pm, at Funeral Home. Interment: Graceland Park Cemetery. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

