Samuels, Kenneth R. August 31, 1929 - June 3, 2020 Preceded by father, Robert Samuels; and mother, Mildred Bailey. Survived by daughter, Kim Hill; grandsons: Brian Watkins and Brandon Hill; several great-grandchildren; brothers: Robert Samuels, Allan Bailey, and Ronald Bailey; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. VIEWING: 9-11am Monday, June 8, at Forest Lawn Funeral Home. Private Interment in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Road 402-451-1000 | www.forestlawnomaha.com

To plant a tree in memory of Kenneth Samuels as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.