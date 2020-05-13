Samuel-Taylor, Tonor S. March 4, 1961 - April 30, 2020 CELEBRATION OF TONOR'S LIFE: Saturday, May 16, 2020, at 10am, with visitation one hour prior to the service, all with social distancing at Braman Mortuary (72 St. Chapel). Interment: Evergreen. To watch a livestream of the service and for more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com. BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171

To plant a tree in memory of Tonor Samuel-Taylor as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

