Samson, Floyd B. February 15, 1926 - August 6, 2019 Floyd B. Samson, age 93, passed away at the Parsons House in Omaha on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. Floyd was born in Valley, NE, on February 15, 1926 to George and Carrie Decker. He joined the army in 1944 and served during WWII. He was awarded two Bronze Stars and a Purple Heart. He was discharged in 1945. Floyd was a tool and die maker for the U.S Brush Company and later retired from Airlite Plastics. He served at Covenant Presbyterian Church as a Deacon. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Carrie Samson; wife, Ellen; brothers, Leo, Harald "Bud," and Robert; granddaughter, Wendy Samson. Floyd is survived by his sons: Kenneth (Debbie) of Council Bluffs, IA; Samson, Randall (Nancy) Samson of Omaha; Steven (Gail) Samson of Omaha; Terrance (Karen) Samson of Omaha; daughter, Connie (Dale) Duckert of Omaha; brother, Roy Dean Samson of Omaha; 10 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. VISITATION with the family: 6-8pm Monday, August 12, at Braman Mortuary (72nd Street Chapel). FUNERAL SERVICE: 1pm Tuesday, August 13th, at Covenant Presbyterian Church, (150th & Blondo St.) BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171

