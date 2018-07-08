Salzer, Lillian Klemm 1919 - 2018 Lillian Klemm Salzer was born 1919 in Exeter, NE, to a pioneer farming family in Fillmore County. She graduated from UNL in 1941 and taught school in rural NE briefly before serving the U.S. Army as a civilian during WWII, then made her home in Omaha from 1945 - 2013. She led food service operations at Mutual of Omaha for over 30 years. In retirement, her love of travel and adventure took her around the world, and connected her to hundreds of people. Lillian's devotion to the community and to Nebraska were exceptional, with service to Quota International, the Omaha Hearing School for Children, and as a great patron to many arts, civic and environmental organizations. Preceded in death by her husband, Hermann Salzer (d. 1988), she is survived by her son, Dave and wife Christine, near whom she lived to enjoy her grandchildren Bohdan and Isabella in California during her final years, as she did generations of nieces and nephews prior. FUNERAL SERVICES: Saturday, July 14, 10am at her home parish of St. Pius X Catholic Church, followed by a coffee Reception. She will lay to rest with her family in St. Stephens parish, Exeter NE. Please share your pictures and memories of Lillian for a Remembrance Service at Samaritan Village in CA to davesalzer@ymail.com or by USPS to 506 Criolla Ct. Oakdale, CA 95361. Memorial donations to JDRF.org and to fontenelleforest.org are welcome. Tribute website: farmerandsonfuneralhome.com
