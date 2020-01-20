Salwei, Sharon M. Age 75 Omaha. Preceded in death by parents, Floyd and Evelyn (Fischer) Wylie; son, Michael; brother, Keith; and twin sister, Karen. Survived by husband, Jim Salwei; sons, Steven Salwei, and Mathew Salwei (Amber); daughters, Rochelle Salwei (Mark Henty), and Jaime Weverka (Marty); nine grandchildren; and brother, Eldon Wylie. VISITATION: Wednesday, January 22, from 13pm at Braman Mortuary (Southwest Chapel). Memorials will be directed by the family. To leave a condolence, visit: bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400

