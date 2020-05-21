Salvo, Carlo J. August 24, 1924 - May 19, 2020 Born in Council Bluffs, to the late Jasper Salvo and Antonina (Caruso) Salvo. Carlo married Rose Breci of Omaha, Nebraska, on July 30, 1944. Together they raised nine children in Council Bluffs and enjoyed 48 years of marriage until her death in January 1993. Carlo learned the skills of his chosen profession as a tailor. His career started as a small business from home before joining JL Brandeis Company in Omaha. Most notably, he owned and operated Salvo's Tailor Shop in Council Bluffs for several years, altering and custom tailoring clothing for businesses and individuals who frequented his site. Carlo closed his business in 1974 to accept a position as head tailor for JC Penney in Omaha, where he worked until his retirement in 1989. Carlo was preceded in death by his parents; his wives Rose and Josephine, two grandchildren Nicole Salvo and Joe Konz, his son-in-law Jim Green, and brother Joe, and sisters JoAnne, Josephine, Margaret, Antoninia "Lee". He is survived by his nine children: Leona R. Konz (Robert), Shelby, IA, JC Salvo (Trudy), Omaha, NE, Carlo J. Salvo, Jr., Council Bluffs, IA, Stephen P. Salvo (Nancy), Johnston, IA, Diann M. Potter-Madison, Council Bluffs, IA, Patricia J. Salvo-McGinn (Daniel), Council Bluffs, IA, Patrick J. Salvo (Barb), Council Bluffs, IA, Michael F. Salvo (Carolyn), Council Bluffs, IA, and James M. Salvo (Kelly), Underwood, IA, along with 21 grandchildren and 38 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. OPEN VISITATION Friday 9am to 6pm, at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home, with Covid Restrictions in place. Private Family Funeral Mass. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery with military honors by the Kanesville Rider Honor Guard. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com

To plant a tree in memory of Carlo Salvo as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.