Salvo, Carlo J. August 24, 1924 - May 19, 2020 Carlo J. Salvo, passed away in Council Bluffs, May 19, 2020. He was born August 24, 1924, in Council Bluffs, to the late Jasper Salvo and Antonina (Caruso) Salvo. Carlo married Rose Breci of Omaha, NE, on July 30, 1944. Together they raised nine children in Council Bluffs and enjoyed 48 years of marriage until her death in January 1993. Carlo learned the skills of his chosen profession as a tailor. His career started as a small business from home before joining JL Brandeis Company in Omaha. Most notably, he owned and operated Salvo's Tailor Shop in Council Bluffs for several years, altering and custom tailoring clothing for businesses and individuals who frequented his site. Carlo closed his business in 1974 to accept a position as head tailor for JC Penney in Omaha, where he worked until his retirement in 1989. In March of 1943, at the age of 18, he was inducted into the United States Army. He proudly served his country as a medic during World War II. Carlo was active on the front lines in Normandy, France, and Ardennes Forest in Belgium during the Battle of the Bulge. His heroism as a medic earned him a Purple Heart with Bronze Oak Leaf Cluster for his combat wounds. He was awarded a Silver Star for the gallantry he demonstrated, saving the lives of his fellow soldiers in the face of enemy fire without regard to his safety. Carlo received an honorable discharge on December 22, 1945. After his service, he returned to his home and family in Council Bluffs. Carlo was preceded in death by his parents; his wives, Rose and Josephine; two grandchildren, Nicole Salvo and Joe Konz; his son-in-law, Jim Green; brother, Joe; and sisters, JoAnne, Josephine, Margaret, Antoninia "Lee." He is survived by his nine children: Leona R. Konz (Robert), Shelby, IA, JC Salvo (Trudy), Omaha, NE, Carlo J. Salvo, Jr., Council Bluffs, IA, Stephen P. Salvo (Nancy), Johnston, IA; Diann M. Potter-Madison, Patricia J. Salvo-McGinn (Daniel), Patrick J. Salvo (Barb), Michael F. Salvo (Carolyn), all of Council Bluffs, IA, and James M. Salvo (Kelly), Underwood, IA, along with 21 grandchildren; and 38 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Visitation was held on Friday, May 22, 2020, at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home. Funeral Mass was held Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Queen of the Apostles Catholic Church. Interment was in St. Joseph Cemetery with Military Honors by the Kanesville Rider Honor Guard. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com

