Salvatore, Jeffrey S. Age 49 - July 6, 2020 Preceded in death by wife, Kristynne; infant brother; grandmothers, Agnes Oeffner and Jean Salvatore. Survived by mother, Kathleen (Ron) Thompson; father, Steve Peterson; daughter, Chassika Sutton; granddaughter, Tessa; brother, Jeremy (Rebecca); sisters, Heather (Nate), Gina (Josh), Christina, Theresa, Sara, and Katie; grandmother, Sandy Boswell; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins. VISITATION: Friday, July 10, 10am with CELEBRATION OF LIFE to follow at 11am at Bethany Funeral Home. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

