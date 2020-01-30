Salter, Marguerite Joy (Wolverton). November 23, 1925 - December 7, 2019. SERVICE AND VISITATION: 2pm Saturday, February 1st, at Dundee Presbyterian Church, 5312 Underwood.

To plant a tree in memory of Marguerite Salter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

