Salter, Marguerite Joy (Wolverton) Marguerite Joy (Wolverton) Salter, daughter of Arch and Mary Alice (Pickel) Wolverton passed away on December 7, 2019. Marguerite was born November 23, 1925 in Taylor County, IA. She graduated from Hopkins High School in 1944, she married William Salter, who had just returned from service in WWII, they made their home in Omaha, NE. She was employed at Russell Stover Candies for 33 years. Preceding her in death are her husband; parents; siblings, Rollie, Jack, Ted, Jeanne Wolverton and Thelma Chilcote. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. The remembrance will be held at the Dundee Presbyterian Church at a later date.

