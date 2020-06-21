Salistean, Betty A. September 28, 1926 - June 20, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, John T. Salistean CDR, USN (Ret); sister, Mary Horsak; and brother, Charles Drapalik Jr. Survived by children, Susan Rabb (Rich), John C. Salistean (Kim), Elizabeth Cannon (Bruce), and Sally Cohen (Gary); 9 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Betty's Life will be announced at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the Henry Doorly Zoo or the Sokol Camp Association. "Reap success and give lots of love. More importantly, thank God for the journey" HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

