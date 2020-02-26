Sales, Barbara Lee

Sales, Barbara Lee December 28, 1935 - February 22, 2020 Age 84 of Omaha, passed away with her family by her side. She was born to the late Jasper Donaghue and Thelma (King) Donaghue in Pratt Kansas. Barbara received a Bachelor of Arts in 1958 and a Master of Arts in 1978 from Oklahoma State University. She married Joseph Sales in 1961, and they lived together in multiple States during their 59 years before settling down in Papillion, NE. Barbara is survived by her husband and three children: Colonel Joseph Sales (USMC - Retired), Clay Sales, Holly Sales and Travis Sales. She is also survived by two grandchildren. First and foremost, Barbara was a dedicated wife and mother. She treasured her family and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Nana. Barbara was an accomplished quiliter, serving as President of the Nebraska Quilt Guild, and enjoyed numerous other arts and crafts, and was an avid reader. She passed her artistic creativity to all her children. Barbara was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. As per her wishes, no memorial services are scheduled as she will, at a later date with her husband, be buried at sea. Messages of condolence are welcomed at heafeyheafey.com. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

