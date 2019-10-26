Salazar, Antonio R. July 28, 1946 - October 19, 2019 Antonio is preceded in death by his father, Antonio M. Salazar; brother, Leonard Salazar; and sister, Priscilla Martinez. He is survived by his wife, Theresa Salazar; daughters, Lydia Dahl (Robert) and Lisa Salazar (Todd Frizzell); grandchildren, Nicholas, Christopher and Jonathan Dahl, mother, Lucia Salazar; and 8 brothers and sisters. VISITATION begins Monday, October 28th, 6:15pm at St. Columbkille Catholic Church with WAKE SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, October 29th, 10:30am at the Church followed by a luncheon. Interment: Omaha National Cemetery at 2pm with full Military Honors HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.