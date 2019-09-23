Sake, Jim Age 63 Valley, NE. Survived by his wife Susan; his sons, Andrew (Rachel Jones) of Omaha, and Jim, Jr. (Anna) of Palmer, NE; 2 grandchildren; brothers, Robert of Fremont NE, and Charlie (Helen) of Malmo, NE; and sister, Donna Sake of Omaha. MASONIC SERVICE: Tuesday 10:30am at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Valley, with MEMORIAL SERVICE at 11:30am also at the Church. Private Inurnment. Memorials to the family for later designation. Condolences to: www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple (402) 289-2222 www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com

