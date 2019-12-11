Sahlstein, Arthur Edward Sr. TSgt USAF (Ret) June 17, 1928 - December 9, 2019 Age 91. Preceded in death by parents, George "Yrjo" Sahlstein and Impie Swanson; and granddaughter, Julia Alan. Survived by wife of 67 years, Dorothy; children: Kathy Franklin (Jim), Art Sahlstein Jr. (Nancy), Jenny Alan (Todd), Sandy Lemke (Todd) and Erin Parcell (Drew); grandchildren: Geoffrey Franklin, David Franklin, Alissa Watts (Jody), Arthur "Trey" Sahlstein III (Courtney), Olivia Sahlstein, Kyle Alan, Brian Alan, Lauren Alan, Daniel Alan, Casey Shiley (Shea), Chad Lemke, and Lucy Parcell; great-grandchildren, Addison Sahlstein, Kai Watts and Rylan Watts. VISITATION: Thursday, Dec. 12, 5-7pm, at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, Dec. 13, 10am, at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. Interment: Glenwood Cemetery. Military Honors by Offutt AFB Honor Guard. Memorials: American Red Cross. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

