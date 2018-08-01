Safranek, Norma Jean Age 90 Norma Jean Safranek passed away on May 3rd at her daughter's home in Monrovia, CA. Norma was one of ten children born to Gladys and Alfred Dinehart of Tekamah, NE. After high school she worked as a waitress in a variety of long-gone Omaha landmarks, including Harr's Drive-In, Center Coffee Shop, and Nasr's Restaurant. She then spent the second half of her career as the food service manager for the New Cassel and Crown Pointe retirement centers. Norma was a founding member of St. Thomas More Catholic Parish in South Omaha. She sang bass for more than 40 years in Omaha's Sweet Adelines women's barbershop chorus, and she never missed a Big Red football game. Norma was predeceased by her husband Bernie and by her four sisters and five brothers. She is survived by her daughter, Cindy Bernhardt (Doug); by her grandson, Patrick Bernhardt (Kristen) of San Jose, CA; by her granddaughter, Sarah Zepkowski (Alex) of South Pasadena, CA; and by four great-grandchildren. SERVICES: 1pm Friday, Aug 3rd, at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 11802 Pacific St., Omaha.

