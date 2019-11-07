Safford, Joy Lee

Safford, Joy Lee May 12, 1945 - November 5, 2019 Age 74. She was born on May 12, 1945 to the late Edward and Dorothy (Clark) Mimna in Latrobe, PA. In addition to her parents, Joy was preceded in death by her brother, Robin Mimna. She is survived by her son, Shawn Safford (Erica); and brother, Tim Mimna (Shawne); a host of other family and friends. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, November 9, 2019, 2pm, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home. Memorials may be directed towards the family. GOOD SHEPHERD FUNERAL HOME 4425 S. 24th St. | (402) 505-9260 | www.gsfuneral.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.