Sadler, Robert J, February 27, 1929 - April 9, 2020 Age 91 of Council Bluffs, IA. Passed away at Mercy Hospital. Robert was born in Tama, IA to the late Lauren and Francis (Hackett) Sadler. Robert served his country in the US Air Force from 1947 1970. Robert married Ruth McCoy on November 16, 1952 in Mobile, AL. He worked as an Electrician for Chicago Northwestern Railroad for 18 years, retiring in 1988. Robert was a 50 year Member of American Legion Post #73 in Tama, IA. He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Ruth Sadler in 2012; sister, Patricia Bacino; and brother, Delbert Sadler. Robert is survived by son, Robert Sadler of Washington D.C.; daughter, Kim and David Southern; grandson, Robert Southern all of Spotsylvania, VA; sister-in-law, Barbara Sadler of Des Moines, IA; several nieces, nephews, and other relatives. Cremation. Private Family Burial in the Iowa Veterans Cemetery, Van Meter, IA at a later date.

