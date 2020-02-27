Sacco, Patricia

Sacco, Patricia September 13, 1942 - February 25, 2020 Age 77 of Plattsmouth, NE. Passed away peacefully Feb. 25, 2020, surrounded by family to be with her beloved husband, Fred. Survived by children, Angel Sacco of Omaha; Patty (Curt) Kruger of Plattsmouth; Fred A. Sacco, and significant other Maureen Swoboda of Omaha; four grandchildren: Alex Jankowski, Gillian Krueger, Lauren and David Foster; two great-grandchildren, Lucille and Harrison; brother, Richard Harder of Louisville, NE. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Sunday, March 1, 2020, at 2pm, at Harvey Funeral Home Chapel, Plattsmouth, NE. There is no visitation. Memorials may be directed to Nebraska Anatomical Board of Omaha, NE. Online condolences to www.bpharveyfuneralhome.com. BRIAN P. HARVEY FUNERAL HOME 1408 8th Ave., Plattsmouth, NE 68048 | 402-296-4445

