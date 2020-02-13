Sacco, Fred W. June 12, 1940 - February 11, 2020 Age 79, of Plattsmouth, NE. Survived by wife, Pat Sacco of Omaha; children, Angel Sacco of Omaha, Patty (Curt) Krueger of Plattsmouth, Fred A. Sacco of Omaha; four grandchildren, Alex Jankowski, Gillian Krueger, Lauren and David Foster; two great-grandchildren, Lucille and Harrison; brother, Joe (Mary Pat) Sacco of Bellevue; and sister, Nellie (Dick) Merrill of Omaha. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, 10am, at Harvey Funeral Home Chapel, Plattsmouth, NE. There is no visitation. Memorials may be directed to Plattsmouth Firefighters Assn or Nebraska Humane Society. Online condolences to www.bpharveyfuneralhome.com. BRIAN P. HARVEY FUNERAL HOME 1408 8th Ave., Plattsmouth, NE 68048 | 402-296-4445

To send flowers to the family of Fred Sacco, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 15
Memorial Service
Saturday, February 15, 2020
10:00AM
Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home
1408 8th Avenue
Plattsmouth, NE 68048
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Fred's Memorial Service begins.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.