Sabatini, Theresa M. (Plog) August 19, 1919 - November 16, 2019 Aug 19th Theresa celebrated her 100th birthday with the help of Hospice, Montclair, and her family before her journey HOME. Best Grandma, best cook, always beautiful. Feisty Italian lady with an overly generous heart for all, especially her grandchildren. Preceded in death by almost everyone she knew; husbands, Lorenzo Plog & William Sabatini, children: Larry Plog, John Richard Plog, and Shirley Smith. Survived by sons Russell Terry (Kathy) and Gary J (Debie); nine grandchildren; twenty-one great-granchildren; and one great-great grandchild. Family will receive friends Thursday, November 21st from 6pm to 7pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by a VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Friday, November 22nd, 10:30am, Calvary Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

