Sabaliauskas, Joey Jr. Aug 27, 1959 - Jul 20, 2018 Preceded in death by parents, Joseph Sr, Margie; sisters, Rita Groves, and Joanie Swanson and nephew Austin Swanson. Survived by sisters, Mary Traynor (Dave), Patty Sabaliauskas (Pat), Cindy Sabaliauskas and survived by his brother Michael Sr (Fawn). Private Family Service. Memorials to the family.

