Saathoff, Jeffrey S. May 2, 1967 - Jul 5, 2018 Age 51 years of Omaha. Survived by mother, Carol Garner; father, Duane Saathoff and Jeanne; siblings, Rod (Nancy) Saathoff, Brenda (Curt) Spethman, Wayne (Sheila) Saathoff, and Lynn (Barry) Rice; girlfriend, Shelly Getzschman and her children, Emma and Alex; nieces; nephews; other relatives; and many friends. CELEBRATION of JEFF'S LIFE: Wednesday, July 11, at 10:30am at Braman Mortuary Southwest Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family. For more details, visit: www.bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 St. 402-895-3400

